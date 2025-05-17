NBA World Reacts To Massive Jaylen Brown Injury News
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics had their 2024-25 season come to an end when they lost Friday's Game 6 to the New York Knicks by a score of 119-81.
On Saturday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Brown had been dealing with a major injury during the series.
Via Shelburne: "Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wasn’t just playing through pain during the playoffs, he finished the season with a partial meniscus tear, sources told ESPN. He’ll be evaluated this week to determine whether surgery is necessary."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@CelticsGRD: "Celtics Injuries for those keeping track:
Jaylen Brown – Meniscus Tear
Jrue Holiday – Hamstring & Mallet Finger
Jayson Tatum – Wrist & Ruptured Achilles
Kristaps Porzingis – Viral Illness
Sam Hauser – Ankle & Back"
Jack Simone: "Jaylen Brown was playing through a partial meniscus tear. He hinted last night that the injury was more than people know. This is almost certainly why."
@dfaustt: "It’s not really a debate Jaylen Brown forsure needs to get the surgery and take the long term route of recovery"
@KenMantia: "Jaylen Brown played playoffs with torn Meniscus. Man he’s a stud. In retrospect don’t think he dunked all playoffs so should have known it was pretty bad."
@gabe_blessed: "Jaylen Brown definitely has his lows, but he goes to war for us man. The only guy on the floor trying in Game 6. Hope he’s a Celtic for a long time 🤞☘️"
@Tatums0Burner: "Jaylen Brown fought through a partially torn meniscus.
Thank you JB❤️"
@MisterMellowww: "Jaylen Brown has so much dog in him, I will never slander him for his work in the playoffs this year"
Noa Dalzell: "Wow. Jaylen Brown played through a meniscus tear."
Brown finished his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics) averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.