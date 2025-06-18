NBA World Reacts To Massive Los Angeles Lakers News
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team is being sold.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale."
Many people around the basketball world reacted to the news.
Kevin O'Connor: "Mark Walter owns the Dodgers. One of the biggest spenders in baseball. I’d imagine this is a good thing for the future of the Lakers too. Deep pockets in LA now for the Luka Doncic era."
@spectatorindex: "BREAKING: The Buss family, who bought the Lakers for $67.5 million, are set to sell majority stake for $10 billion."
Ryan Ward: "BLOWN AWAY BY THAT NEWS! Never thought the Buss family would go in that direction -- WILD!"
Chris Mannix: "The NBA has to love this, too. $4 billion for Phoenix, $6 billion for Boston, now $10 billion for the Lakers. Would-be expansion owners better have deep pockets."
Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers sale was preceded by two of Jeanie Buss’ closest confidants in the NBA governors community agreeing to sales for their teams in the last two years:
Mark Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavericks for $3.5 billion
Wyc Grousbeck sold the Celtics for $6.1 billion"
Jon Krawczynski: "Lakers: $10 billion
Celtics: $6.1 billion
Suns: $4 billion
Wolves: $1.5 billion
In this age where owners are paying a premium, Lore and A-Rod getting the Wolves for that price is akin to Glen Taylor getting them for $88.5 million back in the day."
Ramona Shelburne: "Walter earned the first right of refusal if the Buss family ever decided to sell their 66 percent stake when he purchased Phil Anschutz’ 26 percent stake in 2021. In other words, this has been positioned to go this way. There are a lot of ties between the Lakers and Dodgers already."
Charania also added: "Mark Walter is entering agreement to purchase majority ownership of the Lakers from the Buss family for a valuation of approximately $10 billion, the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in the world, sources tell ESPN.
$10 billion."
@big_business_: "Jeanie Buss got $10 billion for the Lakers
Yeah forget the legacy you can have the team"
@LakersLead: "Lakers after one offseason with Mark Walter"
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).