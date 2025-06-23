NBA World Reacts To Massive Tyrese Haliburton Announcement
On Sunday evening, Tyrese Haliburton left Game 7 of the NBA Finals with an injury.
The two-time NBA All-Star did not return (and the Pacers lost by a score of 103-91).
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on the 25-year-old.
Via Charania: "Breaking: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Haliburton played through a calf strain in the same leg during the NBA Finals for an opportunity to win a championship."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Kevin O'Connor: "Heart of a champion. Hoping for a full recovery and Haliburton comes back better than ever."
@BucksRealm: "Prayers up. Awful seeing that in that moment. NBA medical teams are going to lay the law down with strained calfs moving forward. The risk is clearly massive."
@KnicksMemes: "Brutal. Guys need to stop playing through calf strains. Easier said than done in a G7 though"
@thays_rcs: "so, Tyrese will miss the entire next season, right ?!"
@playoffjake: "Prayers up. One of the best playoff runs you’ll ever see."
@itsCSB__: "life is meaningless"
@Lebronin1: "Prayers for Rese"
@DKNetwork: "Rest up and come back stronger than ever Hali ❤️
We won’t forget one of the best playoff runs of all time"
Haliburton finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He has played five NBA seasons.