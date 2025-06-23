Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Massive Tyrese Haliburton Announcement

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

May 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts to a basket by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Grace Smith-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, Tyrese Haliburton left Game 7 of the NBA Finals with an injury.

The two-time NBA All-Star did not return (and the Pacers lost by a score of 103-91).

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on the 25-year-old.

Via Charania: "Breaking: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Haliburton played through a calf strain in the same leg during the NBA Finals for an opportunity to win a championship."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Kevin O'Connor: "Heart of a champion. Hoping for a full recovery and Haliburton comes back better than ever."

@BucksRealm: "Prayers up. Awful seeing that in that moment. NBA medical teams are going to lay the law down with strained calfs moving forward. The risk is clearly massive."

@KnicksMemes: "Brutal. Guys need to stop playing through calf strains. Easier said than done in a G7 though"

@thays_rcs: "so, Tyrese will miss the entire next season, right ?!"

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

@playoffjake: "Prayers up. One of the best playoff runs you’ll ever see."

@itsCSB__: "life is meaningless"

@Lebronin1: "Prayers for Rese"

@DKNetwork: "Rest up and come back stronger than ever Hali ❤️

We won’t forget one of the best playoff runs of all time"

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.

He has played five NBA seasons.

