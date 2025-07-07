NBA World Reacts To Miami Heat 3-Team Trade With Clippers And Jazz
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Utah Jazz had agreed to a three-team trade involving several players.
Most notably, the Heat will land ten-year veteran Norman Powell.
Via Charania: "Trade: Norman Powell to the Heat, John Collins to the Clippers, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a second-round pick to the Jazz."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the trade.
Chris Mannix: "Norman Powell is coming off an outstanding, All-Star caliber season. He’s in a contract year though and there were questions about LA’s willingness to pay Powell, who will be 33 next spring."
Bobby Marks: "This is a home run trade for Miami"
Kevin O'Connor: "I love everything the Clippers are doing this offseason. They have amazing frontcourt lineup flexibility now. And Norm Powell is a steal for the Heat at that cost."
Justin Russo: "I’ll have more thoughts on the trade later today but just wanted to quickly say that Norman Powell was a consummate professional and an easy person to deal with media wise. Always gave great, honest answers. His on-court work was fantastic. His off-court stuff was better."
@OhhMar24: "Norman Powell just had the best season of his career. I really can’t believe Clippers traded him"
Keith Smith: "Cap/Tax fallout from the LAC-MIA-UTA trade:
LAC is about $1.3M into the tax and $6.7M under their first-apron hard cap with 2 open roster spots
MIA is about $1.3M into the tax and $6.7M under their first-apron hard cap with 1 open roster spot
UTA could create $18.7M in cap space by waiving KJ Martin & J. Springer. Jazz are +1 in roster spots."
Michael Scotto: "Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers were reluctant to give Norman Powell a long-term extension as he enters the final year of his deal ($20.48 million) with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden signed through the 2026-27 season. The Clippers are prioritizing significant cap space in 2027"
@hothothoops: "Norman Powell last season:
21.8 PTS
3.2 REB
2.1 AST
1.2 STL
48.4 FG%
41.8 3P%
80.4 FT%
57.8 eFG%
61.5 TS%
WELCOME TO THE MIAMI HEAT!!!"
The Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.