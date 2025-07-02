NBA World Reacts To Mike Brown New York Knicks News
Mike Brown most recently coached the Sacramento Kings for part of three years before getting fired during the 2024-25 season.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the New York Knicks will hire Brown to be their next head coach.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Tommy Beer: "also worth noting that Mike Brown is one of the most gregarious, amiable, media-savvy head coaches in the NBA, which is significant in a massive media market where the GM/President/front office don't speak with the media.
In NY, the head coach is THE voice of the franchise"
Skip Bayless: "Mike Brown is a good solid choice for the Knicks."
StatMuse: "New York Knicks:
— KAT
— Brunson
— Bridges
— Hart
— OG
— McBride
— Clarkson
— Yabusele
— Robinson
How many wins under Mike Brown?"
Front Office Sports: "Brown's last 4 seasons as a head coach:
2012-13: Fired by Lakers after 5 games
2013-14: Fired by Cavs after 1 season
2022-23: NBA Coach of the Year with Kings
2023-24: Fired by Kings after 31 games"
SLAM: "The Knicks have their next coach.
Mike Brown has been the man in charge with the Cavs, Lakers and Kings, and he was an assistant with the Warriors from 2016-2022."
Stefan Bondy: "BREAKING: The Knicks expected to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach, the Post has learned. Long search is over to replace Tom Thibodeau. Brown arrives with a 454-304 career record and two Coach of the Year awards."
Brett Siegel: "Mike Brown has won 4 championships as an assistant in the NBA and is a very well-respected coach around the league.
The Knicks are adding someone who will be devoted to getting this team over the championship hump.
Brown has a 454-304 career record and is 50-40 in playoffs."
@KnicksLead: "In 2022-23 the Mike Brown coached Sacramento Kings led the NBA in offensive rating at a whopping 118.6
Excited to see him bring that fire power to New York"
The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.