NBA World Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Announcement
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face off in Indianapolis for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Bucks made an announcement about All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activity as the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf has resolved and he is no longer on blood-thinning medication.
“We’re thrilled for Dame,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renown hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play.”
Lillard will continue to increase his on-court basketball activity in preparation for his return to play."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Shams Charania: "Remarkable and historic development to clear from the blood clot in just over 3 weeks. Doctors have told Bucks officials this recovery has never been seen before – but occurred due to early treatment, detection, and specialists working on Lillard even before formal diagnosis."
@24thRonin: "Bucks in 6, lock it in folks"
Michael Redd: "Even Pacers fan should be happy to hear about the Dame Lillard news.
Health is bigger than basketball!!"
Sam Amick: "A very positive sign for Damian Lillard and the Bucks: League sources say he’s practicing today. No clarity yet on what it means, but that’s a big step."
Jake Weinbach: "Damian Lillard is a different breed.
But all credit to the Milwaukee Bucks medical staff for the proactiveness and ability to optimize the recovery process. Exceptional work at a crucial time for this organization."
Eric Nehm: "Damian Lillard shooting some free throws after today’s practice:"
@calebhoodiefam: "Crazy that he’s come back this fast!!!!"
Jackson Lloyd: "If Lillard has played 3-on-3 + you can actually get practice days in the playoffs, he's close..."
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Pacers (in the first round).