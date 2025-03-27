NBA World Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard News
Damian Lillard still remains among the best point guards in the NBA at 34.
He is currently averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Bucks announced that Lillard will be out indefinitely.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out indefinite period."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Isaiah Thomas: "Lillard 🙏🏾"
Evan Sidery: "Victor Wembanyama, Damian Lillard, and Ausar Thompson are the three latest examples where NBA players have suffered blood clots.
This is the most ever instances of this in a single season when spanning back the past 10 years of data."
@big_business_: "2022: No Khris Middleton
2023: Giannis plays 2 out of 5 games
2024: Lillard and Giannis were both injured
2025: Dame Lillard out indefinitely"
kj pritchard: "Prayers up for Damian Lillard"
@Xenceee: "Dame Lillard gotta be the unluckiest star ever, he never had it easy and things always went against him, I feel so sad about this man"
@_utilitysports: "Hoping for the best both short term and long term for Damian Lillard"
Joel Moran: "We’ve been robbed of seeing the Giannis and Damian Lillard duo in the playoffs
Prayers out to Damian Lillard. Hoping for a speedy recovery.
Back to back seasons of unlucky breaks for the Bucks"
@mylesxstute: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Adam Kaufman: "Wow"
Eric Nehm: "Here was the Q&A with Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, regarding Damian Lillard's health before tonight's game in Denver:"
Lillard has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers over 13 years in the NBA.