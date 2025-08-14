Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Signing Talented 3-Point Shooter

The Bucks are reportedly signing Amir Coffey.

Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers speaks to the media prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Amir Coffey has turned into a solid role player over his six seasons in the NBA with the LA Clippers.

This past season, he shot 40.9% from the three-point range.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Coffey is now joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Via Charania: "Amir Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points, 47.1% field-goal shooting and 40.9% from 3 in 2024-25."

Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news of the signing.

Eric Nehm: "Per a league source, it is a training camp deal for Amir Coffey. ESPN was first to report the signing.

Coffey played 72 games and started 13 times for the Clippers last season, where he averaged 9.7 points in 24.3 minutes per game. He shot 40.9 percent from 3 as well."

Esfandiar Baraheni: "I like Amir Coffey to the Bucks quite a bit — surprised he hadn’t signed yet"

@BucksRealm: "Spoke with a team source and this appears to be a training camp deal after all, NOT a standard one-year contract as advertised by the Sham Fam himself."

@JamCristopher: "Happy for amir! We don’t get to 50 wins without him last season. One of the clippers true success stories when it comes to player development. Rooting for bro"

@nathanmarzion: "Amir Coffey might end up just being Taurean Prince, but the Bucks need options at the wing and he's about as good as you can get for a minimum to fill out your roster."

Keith Smith: "Amir Coffey is a great pickup for the Bucks. It'll be a minimum deal, which makes this one of the best value signings of the offseason for the team side."

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) warms up before game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Bucks have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

