NBA World Reacts To Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle News
Julius Randle was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves (via the New York Knicks) before the 2024-25 season.
He finished his first year in Minnesota with averages of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Randle is re-signing with the Timberwolves.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle intends to sign a new three-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Julius Randle in the playoffs last season:
— 21.7 PPG
— 5.9 RPG
— 4.9 APG
— 50.2 FG%
Three more years in Minny."
Jon Krawczynski: "Julius Randle and Minnesota proved to be a really good combination. Reason to believe Year 2 will go better with familiarity and comfort"
Jake Weinbach: "The Timberwolves are about to have all these players locked in under contract for at least the next three years.
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Julius Randle
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
Rob Dillingham
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Joan Beringer
Minnesota is fully committed to winning a title."
Charlie Walton: "I understand the concern that OKC was a bad matchup for Julius Randle, and the Wolves will probably have to get through the Thunder again next year.
But who is OKC a good matchup for in the league? Siakam played well in the Finals, but the Thunder's defense is ridiculous. How Randle played in the Conference Finals should not take that much, if anything, away from how important Julius is to this team, especially next to Ant.
He unlocked the offense, was a reliable isolation scorer, and proved to be a really good Ant partner. Julius was playing at an All-Star level after his injury. He was a walking triple-double threat.
That kind of player is worth the money he just got."
Evan Porter: "Naz Reid and Julius Randle are now combined for $58M a year. Not bad at all"
Jace Frederick: "In the end, in return for KAT, Minnesota got:
Julius Randle long term
Donte DiVincenzo
Joan Beringer
The ability to re-sign Naz Reid"
Randle has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Knicks and Timberwolves).