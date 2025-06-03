NBA World Reacts To New York Knicks Tom Thibodeau Announcement
Tom Thibodeau had been at the helm of the New York Knicks for each of the previous five seasons.
Despite their magnificent turnaround as a franchise under his leadership, the team announced that they had fired him on Tuesday.
Via The New York Knicks: "Thank you, Coach Thibodeau."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news on social media.
NBA on ESPN: "Tom Thibodeau leaves New York with four playoff series wins.
The Knicks had just one playoff series win since 2000 before Thibs arrived 😳"
StatMuse: "Knicks this season:
— 3 seed
— 51 wins
— First CF in 25 years
Fired Thibs."
Bobby Marks: "Coach of the Year: Last 5 seasons
2021- Tom Thibodeau
2022- Monty Williams
2023- Mike Brown
2024- Mark Daigneault
2025- Kenny Atkinson"
Ian Begley: "Worth noting: Knicks owe Tom Thibodeau at least $30 million guaranteed on his recently-signed extension, per sources. Also worth noting: NYK won a playoff series in 3 straight years under Thibodeau: from 2001 to 2020, they won just 1 series. He built winning foundation here."
Ben Stiller: "We should all take Thibs out to dinner and thank him profusely one by one for the incredible work of the last 5 years and the excitement we have all felt that we didn’t feel for a long time before he arrived. Respect and wishing him great success. 🙌💙🧡🙌"
Evan Turner: "There aren’t even good coaches out there anymore, hence why we gave most of the jobs away to 30 year olds lol
Back in the day you had to be at least mid 40s and bald"
Kevin O'Connor: "Firing Tom Thibodeau is a tough call but the right choice. Had all year to experiment with two-big lineups. He didn’t, even after Mitchell Robinson returned. Had all year to install layers to the offense, and he never did. Knicks need a more creative coach to take the next step."
@KnicksMuse: "Tom Thibodeau arrived to New York in 2020, and transformed the Knicks from the joke of the NBA into a serious contender.
Thank you, Thibs."
Knicks Memes: "You can argue Thibs wasn't a ceiling maximizer for this team, but he raised our floor from the doldrums. Best Knicks coach in a long time
Maybe it was time to move on, but he should be remembered for turning this team around"
Thibodeau has also coached the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.