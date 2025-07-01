NBA World Reacts To Nuggets-Kings Trade
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets had agreed to a trade.
Dario Saric will head to Sacramento, while Denver lands Jonas Valanciunas.
Via Charania: "The Kings are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Nuggets for Dario Saric."
Many people reacted to the news of the trade on social media.
StatMuse: "New look Nuggets:
— Jonas Valanciunas
— Cam Johnson
— Nikola Jokic
— Jamal Murray
— Aaron Gordon
— Peyton Watson
— Christian Braun"
Brandon Awadis: "Nuggets turned Michael Porter Jr & Dario Saric into Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, & Jonas Valanciunas. Sneaky good off-season for Denver"
@RyB_311: "Kings gave the Wizards 2 second round picks for 2 months of Jonas Valanciunas and then salary dumped him"
@NBA_University: "Nice! An actually viable backup center for Jokic the world is healing"
Jake Fischer: "There’s no additional terms in the trade between Sacramento and Denver, sources say. Straight up swap of Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric."
@TatumCeltics: "Nuggets are having a sneaky good offseason so far"
NBA Retweet: "The Denver Nuggets potential lineup next season:
PG: Jamal Murray
SG: Christian Braun
SF: Cam Johnson
PF: Aaron Gordon
C: Nikola Jokic
Bench:
• Bruce Brown
• Julian Strawther
• Peyton Watson
• DaRon Holmes
• Jonas Valanciunas
Can the Nuggets win it all next year?"
Bennett Durando: "Net sum of the two trades: Nuggets have turned Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric into Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas while saving $12.3 million in 2025-26 salary."
Tim Kawakami: "DEN discarded Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric ... two VERY underwater contracts ...
And so far have acquired Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas.
That is a helluva set of moves by the Nuggets, IMO."
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Kings missed the postseason.