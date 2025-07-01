Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Nuggets-Kings Trade

The Kings and Nuggets reportedly made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive answers questions from the media during a press conference at Kings Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets had agreed to a trade.

Dario Saric will head to Sacramento, while Denver lands Jonas Valanciunas.

Via Charania: "The Kings are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Nuggets for Dario Saric."

Many people reacted to the news of the trade on social media.

StatMuse: "New look Nuggets:

— Jonas Valanciunas
— Cam Johnson
— Nikola Jokic
— Jamal Murray
— Aaron Gordon
— Peyton Watson
— Christian Braun"

Brandon Awadis: "Nuggets turned Michael Porter Jr & Dario Saric into Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, & Jonas Valanciunas. Sneaky good off-season for Denver"

@RyB_311: "Kings gave the Wizards 2 second round picks for 2 months of Jonas Valanciunas and then salary dumped him"

@NBA_University: "Nice! An actually viable backup center for Jokic the world is healing"

Jake Fischer: "There’s no additional terms in the trade between Sacramento and Denver, sources say. Straight up swap of Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric."

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

@TatumCeltics: "Nuggets are having a sneaky good offseason so far"

NBA Retweet: "The Denver Nuggets potential lineup next season:

PG: Jamal Murray
SG: Christian Braun
SF: Cam Johnson
PF: Aaron Gordon
C: Nikola Jokic

Bench:
• Bruce Brown
• Julian Strawther
• Peyton Watson
• DaRon Holmes
• Jonas Valanciunas

Can the Nuggets win it all next year?"

Bennett Durando: "Net sum of the two trades: Nuggets have turned Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric into Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas while saving $12.3 million in 2025-26 salary."

Tim Kawakami: "DEN discarded Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric ... two VERY underwater contracts ...

And so far have acquired Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas.

That is a helluva set of moves by the Nuggets, IMO."

Feb 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) on the bench in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Kings missed the postseason.

