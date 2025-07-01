NBA World Reacts To Nuggets-Nets Trade
On Monday night, 2025 NBA free agency began.
The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets reportedly agreed to a trade that no one saw coming.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "JUST IN: Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to the Nets for Cam Johnson."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Bobby Marks: "Contracts going out
To Brooklyn
Michael Porter Jr: $38.3M, $40.8M, UFA 2027
To Denver
Cam Johnson: $21.1M, $23.3M, UFA 2027
* $3.6M and $3.9M in unlikely bonuses"
@UnderdogNBA: "Cam Johnson last season:
18.8 PPG
2.8 3PG
39% 3FG
Michael Porter Jr. last season:
18.2 PPG
2.5 3PG
39.5% 3FG
Traded for each other."
Gerald Bourguet: "Nuggets fans, you’re getting a great one in Cam Johnson. Genuinely one of the more wholesome, likable, cerebral basketball minds I’ve covered in the league, and even if you care about none of that, his elite movement shooting next to Nikola Jokic will be downright unfair"
SLAM: "Michael Porter Jr won't be playing for the Nuggets anymore, but he's always gonna be good at 5,280 feet."
Anthony Puccio: "Nets-Nuggets trade is great value for both sides — Brooklyn lands a good wing + unprotected pick to their stash."
@MikesMajorTakes: "Damn bro…. MPJ is a Brooklyn Net. I’m lowkey so sad, but I think this is gonna give us a much larger championship window. This is insane."
@jbondwagon: "This is crazy to me. MPJ is the better player and yet he’s traded + a pick to Brooklyn wow"
Bill Simmons: "The Nuggets just got Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown and ESPN’s TV producers are like, “Yo, can you guys do a second Lakers segment?” 😂😂😂😂"
The Nets missed the 2025 NBA playoffs, while the Nuggets lost to the OKC Thunder in the second round.