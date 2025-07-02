NBA World Reacts To Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic year.
The Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star was the 2025 MVP (and won the NBA Championship and Finals MVP).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that he will sign a massive contract extension with the Thunder.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension with the championship Oklahoma City Thunder through 2030-31, sources tell ESPN. This is now the richest annual salary for a player in league history."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Bleacher Report: "SGA's contract breakdown is WILD
- $71.25M per year
- $5.94M per month
- $1.48M per week
- $868.9K per game
- $212.1K per day
- $8.84K per hour
- $147.26 per minute
- $2.45 per second"
The Volume: "The craziest part of reading about Shai’s “four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension” is that it could have been more if he waited a year"
@bballforever_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will make MORE MONEY annually than the entire Miami Marlins roster
SGA really secured the bag"
@HanaHoops: "This season shai won MVP, the championship, FMVP, and now is getting the biggest contract in NBA history. No one more on top of the world than this guy."
@InTheLabBrand: "Bro Shai making 71 million a year got me regretting not working out like I should’ve as a teenager lol"
@spotrac: "With his 4-year, $285M max extension now in place with OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to earn:
2025-26: $38.3M
2026-27: $40.8M
2027-28: $63.7M*
2028-29: $68.8M*
2029-30: $73.9M*
2030-31: $78.9M*
*based on a max $182M league salary cap in 2027-28."
@TristanUda: "Shai just got PAID.
4 years, $285 million
Annual Average: $71.25 million
Annually, he is now the highest-paid athlete in the three major American sports."
@RussFcb: "Shai left money on the table btw, he could've waited till next year and gotten a projected five-year, $379.8M"
Gilgeous-Alexander has been with the Thunder for each of the previous six seasons (after spending his rookie year with the LA Clippers).