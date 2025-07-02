Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is signing a new deal with the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) greets Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells (0) after the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 117-115 in Game 4 to win the first-round NBA playoff series at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) greets Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells (0) after the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 117-115 in Game 4 to win the first-round NBA playoff series at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star was the 2025 MVP (and won the NBA Championship and Finals MVP).

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that he will sign a massive contract extension with the Thunder.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension with the championship Oklahoma City Thunder through 2030-31, sources tell ESPN. This is now the richest annual salary for a player in league history."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Bleacher Report: "SGA's contract breakdown is WILD

- $71.25M per year
- $5.94M per month
- $1.48M per week
- $868.9K per game
- $212.1K per day
- $8.84K per hour
- $147.26 per minute
- $2.45 per second"

The Volume: "The craziest part of reading about Shai’s “four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension” is that it could have been more if he waited a year"

@bballforever_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will make MORE MONEY annually than the entire Miami Marlins roster

SGA really secured the bag"

@HanaHoops: "This season shai won MVP, the championship, FMVP, and now is getting the biggest contract in NBA history. No one more on top of the world than this guy."

@InTheLabBrand: "Bro Shai making 71 million a year got me regretting not working out like I should’ve as a teenager lol"

@spotrac: "With his 4-year, $285M max extension now in place with OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to earn:

2025-26: $38.3M
2026-27: $40.8M
2027-28: $63.7M*
2028-29: $68.8M*
2029-30: $73.9M*
2030-31: $78.9M*

*based on a max $182M league salary cap in 2027-28."

@TristanUda: "Shai just got PAID.

4 years, $285 million
Annual Average: $71.25 million

Annually, he is now the highest-paid athlete in the three major American sports."

@RussFcb: "Shai left money on the table btw, he could've waited till next year and gotten a projected five-year, $379.8M"

NBA
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner is Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) with the Michael Jordan Trophy for winning the most valuable player award for the 2024-25 season before game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Gilgeous-Alexander has been with the Thunder for each of the previous six seasons (after spending his rookie year with the LA Clippers).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.