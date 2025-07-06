NBA World Reacts To Pacers-Grizzlies Trade
Jay Huff is coming off a solid season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 27-year-old had averages of 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported (on Saturday) that Huff is now being traded to the Indiana Pacers.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@PacersEnjoyer: "Jay Huff is the picture perfect low risk swing that the Pacers have had so much success with the past few years
Buy low on a skilled player that fits into our system. Great 3PT shooter. Good shot blocker. Lob threat. Bring him in and hope he blossoms with a bigger role"
@theleftyliam: "I think the Indiana Pacers got an absolute steal in Jay Huff
4th in blocks per 36
40.5% from three on 3.1 3PA/G
83.8 FG% from 0-3 FT
Turns 27 in August
Under contract for the next 3 seasons, averaging less than $3M/yr"
@itsCSB__: "Jay Huff’s contract is beautiful to look at"
@AlexGoldenNBA: "The Indiana Pacers have acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies.
In 11.7 minutes per game last season, Huff shot:
-51.5% from FG
-40.5% from 3
-78.6% from FT
He averaged
-6.9 ppg
-2.0 rpg
-0.9 bpg.
His PER 36 from last year:
-21.1 ppg
-6.2 rpg
-2.7 bpg"
@_Facci: "Jay huff is under contract for the next 3 seasons.
He’ll make just $2.3M this year.
He’ll make $2.6M in 2026-2027 and has a team option for just $3M in 2027-2028.
This is potentially a really good value move on an extremely low risk trade for Indiana.
I’m sold…"
Griffin S. DeMarrais: "Jay Huff became a fan favorite early last season when he burst onto the scene against the Magic. You could tell he loved playing here and this soundbite from that game makes it clear.
A real stand up guy who many are going to miss."
Matt Infield: "I will say, Jay Huff was an awesome guy to interact with in the locker room and just generally speaking. Super nice dude that was incredibly easy to like.
Wishing him the best of luck in Indiana, Grizzlies fans should as well."
Huff has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.