NBA World Reacts To Pacers-Pelicans Trade During Finals
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans had made a trade (that did not involve any current players).
Via Charania: "NBA draft deal: The Indiana Pacers are trading their No. 23 pick and the rights to Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans for Indiana's own 2026 first-round pick back which the Pelicans had previously acquired, sources tell ESPN."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Evan Sidery: "The Pelicans, who have been heavily linked as a serious suitor for Ace Bailey, now have the ammunition to potentially trade up for him.
Owning Nos. 7 and 23 after their trade with the Pacers, New Orleans can offer a team ahead of them an appealing trade-up package for Bailey."
Keith Smith: "By trading the #23 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, I've now got the Indiana Pacers at $19.9M below the luxury tax with four open roster spots (with Myles Turner their main FA).
If IND doesn't pick up the option for Tony Bradley, that increases to $22.9M under the tax with five open roster spots."
Alex Golden: "Pacers don’t have room for any draft picks…so, this makes sense! Plus, it’s ammo for other trades."
@ProPelsTalk: "I feel like the Pelicans can go so many different ways now in this years draft.
Dumars and Weaver off to a good start"
@NOLAJake: "Kinda smart move by the Pelicans. Was that Indiana pick next year going to be better than 23rd? Probably not."
Yossi Gozlan: "The Pacers made a trade while they’re still in the Finals?"
Brett Siegel: "A full circle moment for the Pacers:
- Trade 2026 1st to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam
- Watch TOR trade IND 2026 1st to NOP for Brandon Ingram
- Reacquire 2026 1st from NOP for 23rd pick this year"
Esfandiar Baraheni: "Pacers have re-acquired one of the picks they used to trade for Pascal Siakam."