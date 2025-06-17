Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Pacers-Pelicans Trade During Finals

The Pelicans and Pacers made a trade.

Ben Stinar

May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum reveals the number one pick for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum reveals the number one pick for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans had made a trade (that did not involve any current players).

Via Charania: "NBA draft deal: The Indiana Pacers are trading their No. 23 pick and the rights to Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans for Indiana's own 2026 first-round pick back which the Pelicans had previously acquired, sources tell ESPN."

Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.

Evan Sidery: "The Pelicans, who have been heavily linked as a serious suitor for Ace Bailey, now have the ammunition to potentially trade up for him.

Owning Nos. 7 and 23 after their trade with the Pacers, New Orleans can offer a team ahead of them an appealing trade-up package for Bailey."

Keith Smith: "By trading the #23 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, I've now got the Indiana Pacers at $19.9M below the luxury tax with four open roster spots (with Myles Turner their main FA).

If IND doesn't pick up the option for Tony Bradley, that increases to $22.9M under the tax with five open roster spots."

Alex Golden: "Pacers don’t have room for any draft picks…so, this makes sense! Plus, it’s ammo for other trades."

@ProPelsTalk: "I feel like the Pelicans can go so many different ways now in this years draft.

Dumars and Weaver off to a good start"

Pacers
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle speaks to the media after the Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

@NOLAJake: "Kinda smart move by the Pelicans. Was that Indiana pick next year going to be better than 23rd? Probably not."

Yossi Gozlan: "The Pacers made a trade while they’re still in the Finals?"

Brett Siegel: "A full circle moment for the Pacers:

- Trade 2026 1st to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam
- Watch TOR trade IND 2026 1st to NOP for Brandon Ingram
- Reacquire 2026 1st from NOP for 23rd pick this year"

Esfandiar Baraheni: "Pacers have re-acquired one of the picks they used to trade for Pascal Siakam."

Pelicans
Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green gives direction during the first half against the New York Knicks at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.