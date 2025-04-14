NBA World Reacts To Phoenix Suns Announcement
The Phoenix Suns went into the 2024-25 season with a lot of hype to be one of the top teams in the NBA.
However, they finished the regular season with a 36-46 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
After missing the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Suns have now announced that head coach Mike Budenholzer has been fired.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "OFFICIAL: The Phoenix Suns announced today that the organization has relieved head coach Mike Budenholzer of his duties.
The Suns released the following statement:
Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
Many people reacted to the news.
Underdog NBA:
"2025: Suns fire Mike Budenholzer
2024: Suns fire Frank Vogel
2023: Suns fire Monty Williams"
Evan Sidery: "If Mike Budenholzer decides to not pursue any coaching opportunities, he will be paid $10 million a year from the Suns until 2029.
$40 million still remain on Budenholzer’s contract."
Gerald Bourguet: "Firing 3 coaches in 3 seasons is obviously a bad look for the Suns, and their problems run deeper than that.
But anyone positioning Mike Budenholzer as the scapegoat in this situation wasn't paying attention to what happened in Phoenix this season. Firing him was the right move"
@ScottHoward42: "Mike Budenholzer beat the Suns in the NBA Finals and lead them to one of the most embarrassing seasons in franchise history. He's the Robert Horry of Suns coaches."
@Not___KC: "Budenholzer should never have taken that job. Phoenix was a sinking ship and he jumped on"
Law Murray: "That is as terse as it gets. A failed homecoming for Mike Budenholzer"
John Gambadoro: "No I do NOT expect the Suns to consider Mike Malone or Taylor Jenkins to be their next coach for those that are asking."
Budenholzer has also coached the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.