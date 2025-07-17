NBA World Reacts To Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard News
Damian Lillard had been a free agent after getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the shocking news that Lillard is now signing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers (where he spent his first 11 seasons).
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard's ranking in Blazers franchise history:
1st in PTS
1st in PPG
1st in 3PM
1st in 3PG
1st in playoff 3PM
1st in playoff 3PG
2nd in AST
2nd in playoff PTS
2nd in playoff PPG
3rd in GP
3rd in playoff AST
4th in APG
4th in playoff STL
4th in Wins
Back in Portland."
Shane Young: "Happy as hell for Damian Lillard and Portland fans. Just a special way to finish out your career. He, very clearly, cares more about his family and the relationships he’s built there than chasing a title. Going to be awesome watching him lead the young guys, on and off the court."
Chris Haynes: "Portland GM Joe Cronin met at the star’s house weeks ago and the two made amends and focused their attention on getting a deal done to give Lillard the opportunity to retire as a Trail Blazer."
@BucksRealm: "After 2 wild years, Damian Lillard is headed home.
What an absolutely insane sequence of events.
How can you not be romantic about NBA basketball."
@knicks_union: "So the Blazers traded Lillard for Jrue Holiday and 2 years later they have both"
Josh Hart: "👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
Jake Weinbach: "Damian Lillard returning to Portland to finish out his career was written in the stars.
Dame will be able to rehab at home, mentor the Blazers’ young core, and compete for a title with the franchise that drafted him to close out the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career."
Marc Stein: "As an incurable basketball romantic ... LOVE seeing that Dame Lillard is going back to the Blazers."
Danny Marang: "Damian Lillard is the best free agent signing in Trail Blazers history."
@BIGMEM12: "I want somone to love me as much as Damian Lillard loves Portland"
The Trail Blazers were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.