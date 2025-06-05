NBA World Reacts To Ricky Rubio's Cryptic Announcement
Ricky Rubio last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Clevleand Cavaliers.
The veteran point guard had averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 33 games.
On Thursday Rubio made a cryptic post to social media that had over 6,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in seven hours.
He wrote: "… I took this year to reflect on my career and my life, and I’ve realized that if I’ve gotten to
where I am today, it’s not because of the assists I’ve given, but because of the assists I’ve received. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way."
A lot of people reacted to Rubio's post.
@JacksonLloydNBA: "Thanks for the memories, Ricky. You played with joy, flair, and you could see your unselfishness and leadership have a ripple effect on every one of your teams."
@tonyjmalf: "Cleveland is always here for you, Ricky. Continue to move with love, brother"
@Ballislife: "La Pistola"
@attilathehans_: "One of my favorite basketball players ever. Can’t thank you enough for the joy you brought to Minnesota!!"
Rubio was the fifth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He spent 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 698 games.