NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's 25-Point Explosion In Kings-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 116-110.
Russell Westbrook finished the win with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 10/20 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook as a starter this season:
14.5 PPG
6.0 RPG
6.9 APG
52.5% FG
20-9 W/L"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook against the Kings tonight:
25 Points
10/20 FG (50%)
4/7 3PT (57%)
5 Rebounds
3 Assists
2 Steals
2 Blocks
12 Points in the 4th quarter
Still that dude in Year 17
Russ haters really quiet"
@Tatianaclinares: "It’s the Russell Westbrook show"
Matt Brooks: "Tremendous stretch from Russell Westbrook to begin this fourth quarter"
Steve Jones Jr.: "Russell Westbrook misses a 3 when spaced, Russell Westbrook makes a 3 when spaced. Never underestimate the mindset."
StatMuse: "Westbrook vs Kings:
25 PTS
5 REB
2 STL
2 BLK
4 3P
Led the team in points, steals, blocks and threes."
Ryan Blackburn: "Huge game for Russell Westbrook tonight.
25 points
5 rebounds
3 assists
4 stocks
4/7 3P
WHO could have seen this one coming?!"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook, as a starter with at least 30+ minutes, is still a great player! 36, year 17 and still special!
Russell Westbrook signs and gifts his jersey to a fan that flew 6,000 miles from South Korea to see him play!
He completely understands the platform he has!"
StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the 2nd most points by a point guard in NBA history."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.