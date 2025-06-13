NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook Denver Nuggets News
Russell Westbrook was a solid role player for the Denver Nuggets during the 2024-25 season.
That said, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported the news that Westbrook will opt out of his contract to become a free agent this summer.
Via Stein: "Denver’s Russell Westbrook is declining his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Bobby Marks: "Denver is $10.6M below the second apron for next season with Russell Westbrook declining his $3.4M option.
- 12 players under contract
- Flexibility to use the $5.7M tax ML and sign 2 players to the veteran minimum
- If Westbrook re-signed with Denver or another team, the cap hit is $2.2M and his salary is $3.6M (10 year plus vet minimum)"
Keith Smith: "This felt like a 50-50 decision. Westbrook will essentially get the same money on a new deal. Now, he has options to re-sign in Denver or go elsewhere, and could possibly sign another 1+1 deal.
Personally, I'd stick with a straight one-year, veteran minimum contract, but Westbrook may have the cache to pull another 1+1."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Believing that Russell Westbrook declined his player option, when he historically waits until the last second, over 2 weeks before his deadline date without knowing if anything was out there for him is a special kind of stupid.
But go off..."
@HEATVSREFS: "Westbrook is a free agent!
MIAMI NEEDS A BACK UP PG!
WESTBROOK x KD reunion in MIAMI!??"
@EthicalHoopz: "I for one will miss Denver Nuggets legend Russell Westbrook 🥹"
@BuiltDifferentP: "The Knicks better not man…"
@Cameronn05: "Westbrook won Nuggets multiple playoff games they maybe a play-in team w/o this year no way they shouldn’t do everything they can to bring him back"
Westbrook has also played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.