NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers (in overtime) by a score of 112-110.
They now have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Russell Westbrook finished the win with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Westbrook vs LAC:
15 PTS
8 REB
2 STL
Played every minute of the 4Q and OT."
Bobby Marks: "Watching Russell Westbrook is like riding Space Mountain."
Rob Perez: "Russell Westbrook is one of those roller coasters you have to sign a waiver before you’re allowed on."
Sam Quinn: "The insanity of that ending is a nice reminder of why Russell Westbrook works for the Nuggets but didn't for the Lakers.
On a minimum salary, the good plays outweigh the bad. When he's making the max, you can't survive the bad because you're stretched too thin elsewhere."
Skip Bayless: "Westbrook shot 5-17 but helped more than hurt today, Big late 3 in reg. 4 offensive rebounds.His energy was key. Today. This is going to be a long series."
Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook led all players in scoring in the 4th quarter… came up CLUTCH."
Vic Lombardi: "Russell Westbrook.
Agent of chaos.
Clutch in the chaos today!!
What a game.
What a win!"
@StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the most clutch shots made by a point guard in NBA history."
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first with Denver).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night.