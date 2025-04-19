Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 34 minutes against the Clippers.

Jan 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers (in overtime) by a score of 112-110.

They now have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Russell Westbrook finished the win with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

StatMuse: "Westbrook vs LAC:

15 PTS
8 REB
2 STL

Played every minute of the 4Q and OT."

Bobby Marks: "Watching Russell Westbrook is like riding Space Mountain."

Rob Perez: "Russell Westbrook is one of those roller coasters you have to sign a waiver before you’re allowed on."

Sam Quinn: "The insanity of that ending is a nice reminder of why Russell Westbrook works for the Nuggets but didn't for the Lakers.

On a minimum salary, the good plays outweigh the bad. When he's making the max, you can't survive the bad because you're stretched too thin elsewhere."

Skip Bayless: "Westbrook shot 5-17 but helped more than hurt today, Big late 3 in reg. 4 offensive rebounds.His energy was key. Today. This is going to be a long series."

Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook led all players in scoring in the 4th quarter… came up CLUTCH."

Vic Lombardi: "Russell Westbrook.
Agent of chaos.
Clutch in the chaos today!!

What a game.
What a win!"

@StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the most clutch shots made by a point guard in NBA history."

Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first with Denver).

Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night.

