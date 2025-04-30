NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 131-115 to take a 3-2 lead.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of Russell Westbrook.
He finished with 21 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 8/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Overtime: "Russell Westbrook tonight"
Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook has the 4th most 20-PT playoff games by a point guard in NBA history."
Joel Moran: "Russell Westbrook in the 3 playoff games where he’s played over 20 MPG:
16.7 PPG
4.3 RPG
55% TS (44% from 3)
Deserves a lot of credit for the way he’s played"
Ball Don't Stop: "Russell Westbrook was never cooked or disruptive to a team...the Lakers and Clippers situations made fans think he is. Still a very valuable weapon. Nuggets just utilized him properly."
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook tonight in game 5 vs. Clippers after missing game 4.
Russell Westbrook outscored every Clipper except Zubac in only 25 minutes of play."
@StatMamba: "Point guards with 750 career 20-PT games:
Russell Westbrook
Steph Curry
Oscar Robertson"
@Beastbr0G0k0: "Russell Westbrook against the Clippers in game 5:
21 Points
8/15 FG (53.3%)
3/6 3PT (50%)
66.1 TS%
1 Rebound
3 Assist
25 Minutes
Playoff Russ is special
Nuggets win
Never doubt Russ again"
Game 6 will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.