NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 112-105.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nuggets' 4th quarter shooting
Nikola Jokic: 13 PTS, 4-6 FG
Everyone else: 6 PTS, 1-15 FG
Thunder take a 3-2 series lead."
Russell Westbrook finished with four points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russ doesn't look comfortable with his jumper at all in this series. It's so weird."
Real Sports: "My goat might be washed 💔"
@OhhMar24: "Russell Westbrook offense wasn’t there but at least he was playing defense. He should’ve been in the game to close out"
Justin Russo: "Michael Porter Jr. + Russell Westbrook on 3s.
1st round: 28 of 65 (43.1%)
2nd round: 12 of 52 (23.1%)"
@SlykDaRulerRyck: "Tough loss. I don’t know what else they could have done. Westbrook shooting was so rough at the end that I understood going to Porter. Can’t put this loss on one person imo"
Josh Eberley: "Good LORD. Russell Westbrook, ladies and gentlemen."
@Spe81558890Lyle: "TV guy didn’t see Westbrook great contest on SGA miss in lane. They never see that stuff from Russ."
Hater Central: "Russell Westbrook in Game 5:
4 Points
1-7 FG
0-3 3PT
2 Airballs
MIGHT FINALLY BRING A RING TO OKC"
@MavsFilmRoom: "That Westbrook airball is one of the worst misses I think I’ve ever seen in a playoff game"
The Nuggets now trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series with Game 6 on Thursday night in Denver.
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.