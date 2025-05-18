NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets had their season come to an end when they lost Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 125-93.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with six points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Westbrook's performance on social media.
@Kevin O'Connor: "Russell Westbrook finished with a -92 plus/minus in the Nuggets-Thunder series. Final stats:
9.9 PPG
34.8 FG%
21.9 3P%
2.4 AST
2.6 TOV
Another volatile series for Russ."
@suhbasschin: "There’s a common trend of Russell Westbrook not making a deep run in the playoffs 🤣"
@FreeRuggslll: "That Russell Westbrook honeymoon when he first joined the nuggets was nice, now he’s a serious issue"
@Coach_Sanford2: "Hot Take Alert:
The Russell Westbrook Experience was not a success."
@WalderSports: "Being a -16 in a three-point game is impressive ev@suhbasschinen for Russell Westbrook."
@Rellsince86: "Russell Westbrook comes in the game and his team loses momentum instantly lol some things never change lol"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Russell Westbrook you are a Los Angeles Laker this coming season"
@BigGualaBets: "I just know Denver fans are so tired of Russell Westbrook, this dude so hard to watch sometimes"
@playoffskee: "Westbrook played with:
Prime jokic
Prime kd and harden
Prime kawhi and pg
Lebron and ad
And still has zero rings"
@AtTheBuzzer1: "Russell Westbrook watching the OKC Thunder go on to win the NBA finals."
Westbrook will now be a free agent this summer.
He has played 17 NBA seasons.