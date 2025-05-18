Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Nuggets-Thunder Game

Russell Westbrook played 22 minutes in Game 7 against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) hug during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets had their season come to an end when they lost Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 125-93.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with six points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to Westbrook's performance on social media.

@Kevin O'Connor: "Russell Westbrook finished with a -92 plus/minus in the Nuggets-Thunder series. Final stats:

9.9 PPG
34.8 FG%
21.9 3P%
2.4 AST
2.6 TOV

Another volatile series for Russ."

@suhbasschin: "There’s a common trend of Russell Westbrook not making a deep run in the playoffs 🤣"

@FreeRuggslll: "That Russell Westbrook honeymoon when he first joined the nuggets was nice, now he’s a serious issue"

@Coach_Sanford2: "Hot Take Alert:

The Russell Westbrook Experience was not a success."

NBA
@WalderSports: "Being a -16 in a three-point game is impressive ev@suhbasschinen for Russell Westbrook."

@Rellsince86: "Russell Westbrook comes in the game and his team loses momentum instantly lol some things never change lol"

@GoldenKnightGFX: "Russell Westbrook you are a Los Angeles Laker this coming season"

@BigGualaBets: "I just know Denver fans are so tired of Russell Westbrook, this dude so hard to watch sometimes"

@playoffskee: "Westbrook played with:
Prime jokic
Prime kd and harden
Prime kawhi and pg
Lebron and ad
And still has zero rings"

@AtTheBuzzer1: "Russell Westbrook watching the OKC Thunder go on to win the NBA finals."

Westbrook will now be a free agent this summer.

He has played 17 NBA seasons.

Published |Modified
