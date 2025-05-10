NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 113-104 (in overtime) to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Russell Westbrook finished with eight points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Marc D'Amico: "Have always loved and respected just how hard Russell Westbrook plays. It’s incredible to see it continue so deep into his age-36 season."
Joel Lorenzi: "Westbrook has been among Denver’s biggest positives these last couple games"
@hooparj: "Russell Westbrook has been a FORCE these playoffs. Credit where credit is due. He has proved me wrong and then some. Just making an impact every single game, not doing too much and bringing the energy every night."
@isaiiahx: "I gotta give credit where it’s due man, Russell Westbrook has been amazing for Denver in the playoffs so far"
@StephenPG3: "What a series it's been for Russell Westbrook. His activity levels have been so important for Denver"
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook back-to-back steals, staring down the OKC bench after the coast to coast bucket
Russ is a lockdown defender on a minimum contract in year 17"
@CourtsideBuzzX: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK IN THE COACH’S SEAT COACHING UP HIS NUGGETS TEAMMATES IN OVERTIME!
COACH RUSS!"
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday (also in Denver).
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season (and first with the Nuggets).