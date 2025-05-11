Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 27 minutes against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives at Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off at Ball Arena for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

The Thunder won by a score of 92-87 to tie up the series at 2-2.

Russell Westbrook finished the loss with six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/12 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Shea Serrano: "it would mean a lot to me for russell westbrook to win a championship"

@datboyjohnny420: "How can Russell Westbrook play great for 8 playoff games and not be trending but the 1 game he plays bad he’s the #1 trending topic"

@_itsdrizzyy: "westbrook back to his normal shooting average of course"

@BOSFred7: "There aren’t many Superstars who have been able to become such a effective role player like Russell Westbrook.

Give him credit where credit is due."

LakeShowYo: "Russell Westbrook today:

6 points
2/12 FG
2/9 3FG
6 fouls"

@MikeyBets424: "Westbrook just should not of been on the floor for 30 minutes today. team worst -18. 2-12. Denver fumbled the 3-1 lead by shooting 30% which is INSANELY BAD"

@biguzivert_: "not why they lost the game but it’s impossible to win a championship with Russell Westbrook on your team unfortunately"

@1998Srikrishna: "MPJ and Westbrook helped the OKC Thunder to level the series 2-2."

NBA: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK LOCKS UP DEFENSIVELY...

AND FORCES THE JUMP BALL"

Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.

