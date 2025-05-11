NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off at Ball Arena for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Thunder won by a score of 92-87 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/12 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Shea Serrano: "it would mean a lot to me for russell westbrook to win a championship"
@datboyjohnny420: "How can Russell Westbrook play great for 8 playoff games and not be trending but the 1 game he plays bad he’s the #1 trending topic"
@_itsdrizzyy: "westbrook back to his normal shooting average of course"
@BOSFred7: "There aren’t many Superstars who have been able to become such a effective role player like Russell Westbrook.
Give him credit where credit is due."
LakeShowYo: "Russell Westbrook today:
6 points
2/12 FG
2/9 3FG
6 fouls"
@MikeyBets424: "Westbrook just should not of been on the floor for 30 minutes today. team worst -18. 2-12. Denver fumbled the 3-1 lead by shooting 30% which is INSANELY BAD"
@biguzivert_: "not why they lost the game but it’s impossible to win a championship with Russell Westbrook on your team unfortunately"
@1998Srikrishna: "MPJ and Westbrook helped the OKC Thunder to level the series 2-2."
NBA: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK LOCKS UP DEFENSIVELY...
AND FORCES THE JUMP BALL"
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.