NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 119-107 in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with eight points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Jason Timpf: "What a downright damaging Westbrook stretch to erase an otherwise strong 1Q for Denver.
He just needs to chill out. Corner threes and cuts. Otherwise feed it to Jokic."
Skip Bayless: "SCREEN WESTBROOK"
@JG4President: "Russell Westbrook with one of the worst 2 minute sequences I’ve ever seen"
@NewMediaSports_: "Westbrook is a legend I can’t slander him but man"
@BricksCenter: "Russell Westbrook at half: 🧱 4 PTS 🧱 3 TOV 🧱 1-3 FG 🧱 2-4 FT 🧱 -14"
@SwipaCam: "That's why Denver needs Westbrook"
@kylerussforever: "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN LIFE RUSSELL WESTBROOK"
@PerSources: "One thing about Russell Westbrook, he has 0 fear lol"
@RussFcb: "Jalen Williams you can learn a thing or two from Russell Westbrook ,he's got more points than you, he's more clutch than you"
The Nuggets have now tied up the series with the Thunder at 3-3.
Game 7 will be on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins will advance to the Western Conference finals.
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
He has been unable to return to the NBA Finals since the 2012 season (when he was with OKC).