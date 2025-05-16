Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance In Thunder-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook played 17 minutes against the Thunder.

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 119-107 in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

Russell Westbrook finished the victory with eight points, three rebounds and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Jason Timpf: "What a downright damaging Westbrook stretch to erase an otherwise strong 1Q for Denver.

He just needs to chill out. Corner threes and cuts. Otherwise feed it to Jokic."

Skip Bayless: "SCREEN WESTBROOK"

@JG4President: "Russell Westbrook with one of the worst 2 minute sequences I’ve ever seen"

@NewMediaSports_: "Westbrook is a legend I can’t slander him but man"

@BricksCenter: "Russell Westbrook at half: 🧱 4 PTS 🧱 3 TOV 🧱 1-3 FG 🧱 2-4 FT 🧱 -14"

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) guards in the third quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

@SwipaCam: "That's why Denver needs Westbrook"

@kylerussforever: "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN LIFE RUSSELL WESTBROOK"

@PerSources: "One thing about Russell Westbrook, he has 0 fear lol"

@RussFcb: "Jalen Williams you can learn a thing or two from Russell Westbrook ,he's got more points than you, he's more clutch than you"

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) as guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends in the first quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have now tied up the series with the Thunder at 3-3.

Game 7 will be on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Whoever wins will advance to the Western Conference finals.

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) attempts to dunk the ball in the second half against the LA Clippers during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.

He has been unable to return to the NBA Finals since the 2012 season (when he was with OKC).

