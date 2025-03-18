NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Vintage Performance In Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The Nuggets won by a score of 114-105.
Russell Westbrook finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 5/17 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the most 10-AST halves in the entire NBA over the last decade."
@balldontstop: "Russell Westbrook is still Russell Westbrook. The role changed, but the motor and fire is still the same."
@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest passers this league has ever seen 🎯"
Skip Bayless: "Upset of the year, Nuggets by 9 at GSt without Joker, Jamal, Braun. BEST FLOOR GAME IVE EVER SEEN RUSS PLAY. 16 assists! (OK, 7 turnovers.) But Russ controlled this game for 42 minutes. Way to go, Russ!"
Underdog NBA: "Aaron Gordon tonight:
38 PTS, 14-23 FG, 4-6 3PT
Russell Westbrook tonight:
12 PTS, 16 AST, 11 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK
No Jokic, Murray, or Braun. Nuggets still beat the Warriors."
Hoop Central: "Russell Westbrook tonight:
12 Points
11 Rebounds
16 Assists
3 Steals
2 Blocks
5/17 FGM
2/9 3PM
42 Minutes
What a stat line."
@TheWestbrookEra: "Russ is the best passer I’ve ever seen and nobody can convince me otherwise"
@LeLukaShow: "Russell Westbrook in 2025 is outplaying Steph Curry"
@TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook has just notched his 203rd triple double. Most in NBA History!"
Denver Nuggets: "And that assist is a season-high 15th for Russ"
Ryan Blackburn: "Shoutout to Russell Westbrook for running a fantastic game tonight. Exactly what he was brought in to do on nights like these."
@MikesMajorTakes: "Westbrook has 11 assists at halftime. The dude is truly one of the best passers I’ve ever seen, he tries some of the craziest passes ever and it sometimes leads to TOs, but it also leads to some double takes."
@RussFcb: "Westbrook is a top 5 playmaker all time I don't care, that man just vibing rn and he's got 11 Assists at half time"
With the win, the Nuggets improved to 44-25 in 69 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.