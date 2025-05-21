NBA World Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic regular season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The All-Star guard averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the former Kentucky star will be named as the 2025 MVP.
Via Charania: "Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA MVP award, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news.
StatMuse: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:
— 33/5/6/2
— Best player on best team
— 1st in points
— 2nd in steals
— 1st in plus/minus
— 1st in 30-point games
— 1st in 40-point games
— 1st in 50-point games
MVP."
@ClutchPoints: "SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER IS YOUR 2024-25 NBA MVP Led the Thunder to an NBA-best 68 wins
Led the NBA in scoring (32.7 ppg)
Scored 20+ points in 72 straight games
Led the NBA in 20-point games (75)
Led the NBA in 30-point games (49)
Led the NBA in 40-point games (13)
Led the NBA in 50-point games (4)"
Bleacher Report: "THUNDER MVPs:
2014: KD
2017: Russ
2025: SGA
Shai puts himself in good company"