NBA World Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Performance In Pacers-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played 40 minutes in Game 7.

Ben Stinar

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 103-91 to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the closeout victory with 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/27 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Bleacher Report: "SGA joins an ELITE list of players to win reg. season MVP, an NBA championship AND Finals MVP 📝🔥 -Willis Reed -Kareem -Moses Malone -Larry Bird -Magic -MJ -Hakeem Olajuwon -Shaq -Tim Duncan -LeBron"

Robert Griffin III: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the New Face of the NBA."

Real Sports: "Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is the first player to win Regular Season MVP & Finals MVP in the same season since LeBron James (2013)."

StatMuse: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

— 33/5/6/2/1
— All-Star
— First Team All-NBA
— Scoring Champ
— MVP
— WCF MVP
— FMVP"

@RTNBA: "SGA and J-Dub just dropped the 2nd most points by a duo in Finals history.

Only LeBron and Kyrie in 2016 had more.

MJ and Pippen? Third."

Shane Young: "I promise, SGA and the Thunder don't care if you enjoy or hate their style. They are NBA champions and the most complete team in the league, with a lot more winning left to be done."

Brandon Jennings: "SGA went crazy this year!!!!!

Greatest OKC player ever"

HoopsHype: "SGA easily the best player of the NBA playoffs, per HoopsHype's Global Rating."

Gilgeous-Alexander has played seven seasons in the NBA (six for the Thunder).

