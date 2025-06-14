NBA World Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Performance In Thunder-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder won by a score of 111-104 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 12/24 from the field in 40 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Ball Don't Stop: "The game is and will always be about a bucket. Two great defenses went at it and SGA's offensive brilliance tilted the game."
Carson Breber: "Those are 7 HUGE straight points from Shai, but I cannot believe this dude has 24 FGA to 0 assists.
Genuinely, such bad offensive process from him and OKC tonight. Even if they escape with a win in this one, major changes are needed in the rest of this series."
Skip Bayless: "A push-off, a walk - AND I'LL TAKE IT, SGA."
@nikotaughtyou: "SGA just ran off 7 straight points to take the lead."
Jon Krawczynski: "Incredible from SGA. My goodness"
Emmanuel Acho: "Mark Daigneault resting Shai for 3 additional minutes in the first half is the smartest coaching move he’s made in the NBA Finals.
Game 3, SGA ran out of gas. It was obvious. Tonight in game 4, SGA has had what it takes. He’s showing why he’s the MVP."
@EthicalHoopz: "Has Shai ever been called for a push off in his entire career?"
@iam_johnw: "Sga is the best player in the nba when he’s allowed to travel and push off every play"
Kevin O'Connor: "SGA SO CLUTCH!"
@kawhi_ring: "Shai doing what superstars do man he’s special"
Game 5 will be back in Oklahoma City on Monday night.