NBA World Reacts To Spurs-Wizards Trade
On Tuesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards made a trade involving multiple players.
Most notably, Kelly Olynyk is headed to the Spurs.
Via NBA TV: "The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), per @ShamsCharania."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Greg Finberg: "Welp, I guess Wizards fans won’t have to root for Kelly Olynyk after all…"
Yossi Gozlan: "The Wasington Wizards project with 20 players, including two-ways.
21 is the offseason maximum.
$15 million below the tax, but can get to $28.5 million below by waiving Richaun Holmes.
They'll create a $13.4 million trade exception for Kelly Olynyk for more salary dumps."
Bobby Marks: "San Antonio certainly making a priority, first with the signing of Luke Kornet and now Kelly Olynyk to add front-court help around Victor Wembanyama."
Keith Smith: "I wonder if someone reminded the Wizards about Kelly Olynyk dropping 26 on them in Game 7 in 2017 and they knew they had to trade him immediately."
Chase Hughes: "Chris Paul, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Leandro Barbosa and now Kelly Olynyk. Technically all Wizards at one point, but never played in a game.
Anyone else come to mind?"
Josh Eberley: "Kelly Olynyk is going to play for all 30 teams"
@gordysalinas50: "Kelly Olynyk has always been a solid big, even at his current age
Solid rebounder, good shooter, extremely underrated passer
Will be a solid 3rd big for sure
And on an expiring deal"
Ira Winderman: "San Antonio a nice landing spot for Kelly Olynyk, a player who would have been a nice Heat fit in the wake of the Love trade."
The Spurs and Wizards both missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.