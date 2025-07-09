Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Spurs-Wizards Trade

The Spurs and Wizards have reportedly made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Nov 6, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Blake Wesley (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Blake Wesley (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards made a trade involving multiple players.

Most notably, Kelly Olynyk is headed to the Spurs.

Via NBA TV: "The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), per @ShamsCharania."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Greg Finberg: "Welp, I guess Wizards fans won’t have to root for Kelly Olynyk after all…"

Yossi Gozlan: "The Wasington Wizards project with 20 players, including two-ways.

21 is the offseason maximum.

$15 million below the tax, but can get to $28.5 million below by waiving Richaun Holmes.

They'll create a $13.4 million trade exception for Kelly Olynyk for more salary dumps."

Bobby Marks: "San Antonio certainly making a priority, first with the signing of Luke Kornet and now Kelly Olynyk to add front-court help around Victor Wembanyama."

Keith Smith: "I wonder if someone reminded the Wizards about Kelly Olynyk dropping 26 on them in Game 7 in 2017 and they knew they had to trade him immediately."

Kelly Olynyk
Apr 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) takes a three point shot in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chase Hughes: "Chris Paul, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Leandro Barbosa and now Kelly Olynyk. Technically all Wizards at one point, but never played in a game.

Anyone else come to mind?"

Josh Eberley: "Kelly Olynyk is going to play for all 30 teams"

@gordysalinas50: "Kelly Olynyk has always been a solid big, even at his current age

Solid rebounder, good shooter, extremely underrated passer

Will be a solid 3rd big for sure

And on an expiring deal"

Ira Winderman: "San Antonio a nice landing spot for Kelly Olynyk, a player who would have been a nice Heat fit in the wake of the Love trade."

Spurs
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks with the media about the health and absence of head coach Gregg Popovich before a game against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs and Wizards both missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.