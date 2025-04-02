NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Warriors won by a score of 134-125.
Steph Curry finished with 52 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block while shooting 16/31 from the field and 12/20 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance.
Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry has his 15th career 50-point game, passing Rick Barry (14) for second-most 50-point games in Warriors history behind only Wilt Chamberlain (105)."
StatMamba: "Steph Curry passes LeBron James in all-time 50-point games."
Marc Grandi: "He’s had a career full of incredible performances but Steph Curry just put together one of the best games of his life:
52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 1 block. 16-31 FGs, 12-20 3PT.
And it happened to be during the biggest game of the Warriors season to this point."
@TheWarriorsTalk: "Steve Kerr gives some credit to the "two rounds of golf" that Steph Curry played during the Warriors road trip for his incredible 52 point performance."
StatMuse: "Games with 40+ PTS, 10+ threes:
23 — Steph Curry
4 — NBA combined before Steph was drafted"
Ballislife.com: "Steph Curry knocked down 12 THREES (12/20) on his way to 52 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 5 STL!!!Most Games With 12+ 3PTS
Steph: 4
Klay: 3
All other NBA players combined: 5"
@StephMuse_: "Players with the most 40-point games after turning 30 years old in NBA History:
44 — Michael Jordan
41 — Stephen Curry
The 2 greatest players of all time."
UnderdogNBA: "Steph Curry tonight:
52 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
5 STL
12-20 3FG
Passed Klay for most games with 12+ 3s.
Passed LeBron on all-time list for 50-point games."
ClutchPoints: "Players with 10+ 3PM in a single game in NBA history:
Steph Curry (27 times)
Klay Thompson (9 times)
Damian Lillard (6 times)
Zach LaVine (3 times)
James Harden (3 times)
JR Smith (3 times)
STEPH IS INSANE"
@bballbreakdown: "If you've ever said that the hot hand doesn't exist (man, were u wrong), I simply present you with what Steph is doing, hitting #11"
The Warriors improved to 44-31 in 75 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.