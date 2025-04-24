Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game

Steph Curry played 37 minutes against the Rockets.

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets in Texas for Game 2 of their series.

The Warriors lost by a score of 109-94.

Steph Curry finished with 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

ClutchPoints: "What do you think Steph Curry is thinking about right now? 🤔"

@Curry_Muse: "Steph 6-straight assist with 0 TOV"

@PlatinimStatis: "37 hard minutes from Steph Curry & only 91 pts on the scoreboard. the Rockets can get this done."

James Boyd: "Steph Curry gets hacked so much. Lol my goodness."

Golden State Warriors: "Only 11 players in NBA history have reached 4,000 career playoff points.

As of tonight, Stephen is now one of them ⭐️"

@SwipaCam: "Why are the Rockets allowed to defend Steph like this?"

@Fullcourtpass: "Steph Curry is fed up with the Rockets holding him 😭😭"

Kylen Mills: "Since when are you allowed to grab someone’s arm while defending??? Steph Curry gets no whistles, it’s wild. #dubnation #nbaplayoffs"

@natfluential: "When non-Warriors fans are calling out how Steph is officiated, I know I’m not going crazy."

@lionanime12: "Steph Curry's such a front runner. Where's the trash talk now?"

@StatMule: "Jalen Green almost doubling Steph Curry’s point total probably wasn’t most people’s Game 2 Bingo Card, but here we are."

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night in San Francisco.

