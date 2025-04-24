NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets in Texas for Game 2 of their series.
The Warriors lost by a score of 109-94.
Steph Curry finished with 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
ClutchPoints: "What do you think Steph Curry is thinking about right now? 🤔"
@Curry_Muse: "Steph 6-straight assist with 0 TOV"
@PlatinimStatis: "37 hard minutes from Steph Curry & only 91 pts on the scoreboard. the Rockets can get this done."
James Boyd: "Steph Curry gets hacked so much. Lol my goodness."
Golden State Warriors: "Only 11 players in NBA history have reached 4,000 career playoff points.
As of tonight, Stephen is now one of them ⭐️"
@SwipaCam: "Why are the Rockets allowed to defend Steph like this?"
@Fullcourtpass: "Steph Curry is fed up with the Rockets holding him 😭😭"
Kylen Mills: "Since when are you allowed to grab someone’s arm while defending??? Steph Curry gets no whistles, it’s wild. #dubnation #nbaplayoffs"
@natfluential: "When non-Warriors fans are calling out how Steph is officiated, I know I’m not going crazy."
@lionanime12: "Steph Curry's such a front runner. Where's the trash talk now?"
@StatMule: "Jalen Green almost doubling Steph Curry’s point total probably wasn’t most people’s Game 2 Bingo Card, but here we are."
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night in San Francisco.