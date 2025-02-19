NBA World Reacts To Surprising Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City guard went into the All-Star break with averages of 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 53 games.
On Tuesday, Chris Haynes reported surprising news about Gilgeous-Alexander.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder superstar/MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation to make the bold move of serving as his own agent. #haynesbriefs
Many people reacted to the news.
Jaylen Brown: "Love this"
Numbers On The Board: "Shai pulling up to the contract negotiations:"
Daily Thunder: "a wise man once said “you don’t need an agent to negotiate a max deal with your current team.”"
Sam Quinn: "I mean yea, when you're an obvious super max player, there's really not a good reason to have an agent handle your basketball contract. You can hire someone else for your endorsements."
@JeffKCollins: "More guys signing the max extensions should do this. Agents are underrated for everyone else though, especially when you hit free agency or want to facilitate a trade."
@nando17celtics: "Bros gonna come in the room and not say a word and his aura is just gonna get him the supermax"
The Thunder are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 44-10 record in 54 games.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season.
He has also spent time with the LA Clippers.