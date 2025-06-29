NBA World Reacts To Thunder-Wizards Trade
On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards made a trade involving two players.
Via The Washington Wizards: "Official: The Washington Wizards have acquired Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Colby Jones."
Many people reacted to the trade on social media.
Greg Finberg: "New Wizards F Dillon Jones:
Age: 23
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 235
2024-25 stats:
2.5 PPG | 2.2 RPG | 1.1 APG
38.3% FG | 25.4% 3pt | 60.7% FT
Jones was the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after averaging 20.8 PPG at Weber State."
Keith Smith: "And there's one roster spot created for the Thunder!
OKC moves $9.5M under the luxury tax with one open roster spot.
WAS moves to $10.2M under the luxury tax with 17 players on standard contracts. That's +2, so more moves coming for the Wizards for sure."
Clemente Almanza: "Well Dillon Jones Day just got a lot more awkward"
@ThunderFilmRoom: "In all seriousness, getting traded after your rookie year & 6 days after you win an NBA championship isn’t easy on a human level.
Rooting for Dillon Jones’ success in Washington & he’s forever an NBA Champion. Nobody can take that away from him!"
@KnicksMuse: "The Knicks received 5 second-round picks from OKC last year for Pick #26.
Pick #26 was Dillon Jones.
Looks like the Knicks have distinctively won that trade now."
Brandon Rahbar: "Wish Dillon Jones the best and hope he gets some burn with the Wizards.
No matter where his career takes him from here, he’ll always be a 2024-2025 NBA Champion."
The Thunder waived Colby Jones.