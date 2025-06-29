Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Thunder-Wizards Trade

The OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards made a trade.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards made a trade involving two players.

Via The Washington Wizards: "Official: The Washington Wizards have acquired Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Colby Jones."

Many people reacted to the trade on social media.

Greg Finberg: "New Wizards F Dillon Jones:

Age: 23
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 235

2024-25 stats:
2.5 PPG | 2.2 RPG | 1.1 APG
38.3% FG | 25.4% 3pt | 60.7% FT

Jones was the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after averaging 20.8 PPG at Weber State."

Keith Smith: "And there's one roster spot created for the Thunder!

OKC moves $9.5M under the luxury tax with one open roster spot.

WAS moves to $10.2M under the luxury tax with 17 players on standard contracts. That's +2, so more moves coming for the Wizards for sure."

Clemente Almanza: "Well Dillon Jones Day just got a lot more awkward"

@ThunderFilmRoom: "In all seriousness, getting traded after your rookie year & 6 days after you win an NBA championship isn’t easy on a human level.

Rooting for Dillon Jones’ success in Washington & he’s forever an NBA Champion. Nobody can take that away from him!"

Dillon Jones
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

@KnicksMuse: "The Knicks received 5 second-round picks from OKC last year for Pick #26.

Pick #26 was Dillon Jones.

Looks like the Knicks have distinctively won that trade now."

Brandon Rahbar: "Wish Dillon Jones the best and hope he gets some burn with the Wizards.

No matter where his career takes him from here, he’ll always be a 2024-2025 NBA Champion."

NBA
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Thunder waived Colby Jones.

