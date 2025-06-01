NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Knicks-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 125-108 to win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the victory with 21 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@UnderdogNBA: "Tyrese Haliburton… why not."
@joelvmoran: "Tyrese Haliburton is that dude, it’s that simple
At 25 years old:
- 1x Assists Leader
- 2x All-Star
- 2x All-NBA
- 2x ECF Appearances
- 1x Finals Appearances
The main catalyst for why the Pacers are in the NBA finals for the first time in 25 years. Superstar."
@hali_muse: "TYRESE HALIBURTON TO SEND HOME THE NEW YORK KNICKS:
21 PTS
13 AST
6 REB
4 STOCK
9-17 FG
NBA FINALS AT 25 YEARS OLD."
@big_business_: "Tyrese Haliburton’s NBA peers called him the most overrated player in the league and he just went to the NBA Finals 🔥🔥🔥"
StatMuse: "NBA Finals appearances:
1 — Tyrese Haliburton
0 — Sacramento Kings"
Indiana Pacers: "TYRESE HALIBURTON LOGO THREE TO PUT US UP 20."
Overtime: "Tyrese Haliburton to Knicks fans"
Evan Sidery: "The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Finals.
With how Indiana built their roster through trades and hitting on draft picks, they will be a blueprint for teams to follow moving forward.
Trades acquiring Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam changed everything for the Pacers’ future."
@StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton this series:
21.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
10.5 APG
2.5 SPG
PACERS IN 6"
Kevin O'Connor: "Tyrese Haliburton should be East Finals MVP.
I get the support for Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard was amazing defensively, but Haliburton is the engine and defines who the Pacers are."
Legion Hoops: "The Sacramento Kings really traded Tyrese Haliburton.
Man oh man."
Keith Smith: "Tyrese Haliburton has full control of the game. The pace of the game is played at whatever speed he wants. And he changes it up from possession to possession.
The VERY best point guards excelled at that specific skill. They control how fast all 10 guys on the floor play."
Game 1 against the OKC Thunder will be on Thursday night (in Oklahoma).