NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the victory with 31 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Victor Oladipo: "Those people saying Haliburton was overrated I wonder what their sources were? 🤔🤔🤔🤔"
Josh Eberley: "Haliburton and Brunson showing out.
I don’t want to hear a damm word about the NBA product right now."
Underdog: "Tyrese Haliburton is now 11/12 on shots to tie or take the lead in the last two minutes of a game this season"
Indiana Pacers: "HOW?!
go inside MSG for Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying bucket to force overtime."
Bonta Hill: "I can't believe Haliburton was voted the most overrated basketball player in the NBA. Those votes should be released to the public."
Billy Reinhardt: "That was one of the most incredible playoff games of my lifetime.
An image to last a lifetime.
What a win by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers."
@SportsCenter: "This photo of Tyrese Haliburton : Sarah Stier/Getty Images"
@HenryTheBlasian: "Tyrese Haliburton, I have no words, you’re him. The amount of iconic playoff moments for him just this playoff run is ridiculous."
Yahoo Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton 🤝 Reggie Miller"
@StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton becomes the first Pacers player to have a 30-PT double-double in a Conference Finals game."
StatMuse: "Haliburton in Game 1:
30 PTS
11 AST
1 TOV
One of only 5 players with a 40/10a game this playoffs."
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday in New York.