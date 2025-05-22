Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Pacers-Knicks Game

Tyrese Haliburton played 42 minutes against the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) walks off the court after game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Tyrese Haliburton finished the victory with 31 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Victor Oladipo: "Those people saying Haliburton was overrated I wonder what their sources were? 🤔🤔🤔🤔"

Josh Eberley: "Haliburton and Brunson showing out.

I don’t want to hear a damm word about the NBA product right now."

Underdog: "Tyrese Haliburton is now 11/12 on shots to tie or take the lead in the last two minutes of a game this season"

Indiana Pacers: "HOW?!

go inside MSG for Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying bucket to force overtime."

Bonta Hill: "I can't believe Haliburton was voted the most overrated basketball player in the NBA. Those votes should be released to the public."

Billy Reinhardt: "That was one of the most incredible playoff games of my lifetime.

An image to last a lifetime.

What a win by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers."

@SportsCenter: "This photo of Tyrese Haliburton : Sarah Stier/Getty Images"

@HenryTheBlasian: "Tyrese Haliburton, I have no words, you’re him. The amount of iconic playoff moments for him just this playoff run is ridiculous."

Yahoo Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton 🤝 Reggie Miller"

@StatMamba: "Tyrese Haliburton becomes the first Pacers player to have a 30-PT double-double in a Conference Finals game."

StatMuse: "Haliburton in Game 1:

30 PTS
11 AST
1 TOV

One of only 5 players with a 40/10a game this playoffs."

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday in New York.

