NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers lost by a score of 123-107.
Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@thyonlybossman: "Tyrese Haliburton extremely clutch but is nowhere near a top 10 player in the league if he can’t show up the whole game"
@JamCristopher: "Haliburton is not a top 10 nba player"
@arkaavs: "Don’t ever compare Haliburton to CP3 again, straight disrespectful."
@deucehesi: "stop putting tyrese haliburton in superstar talks, he’s in star talks and that’s it"
@SwipaCam: "Haliburton has been BAD Vs. OKC so far. This is inexcusable."
@IAmEricVincent: "I understand why some folks say Tyrese Haliburton is not a superstar. These kinda low scoring nights wouldn't be allowed by any other superstar."
@russdiemon: "Haliburton can’t keep waiting till the 4th quarter to realize it’s the NBA finals. So frustrating to watch."
Tony East: "Haliburton being better here is more about what the Pacers are doing than what he is doing."
Underdog NBA: "Players with more points than Tyrese Haliburton (5) through 3 quarters:
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Andrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jalen Williams
Chet Holmgren
Alex Caruso
Aaron Wiggins"
The Thunder have now tied up the series at 1-1.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.