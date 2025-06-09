Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Pacers-Thunder Game

Tyrese Haliburton played 34 minutes against the Thunder.

Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Pacers lost by a score of 123-107.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@thyonlybossman: "Tyrese Haliburton extremely clutch but is nowhere near a top 10 player in the league if he can’t show up the whole game"

@JamCristopher: "Haliburton is not a top 10 nba player"

@arkaavs: "Don’t ever compare Haliburton to CP3 again, straight disrespectful."

@deucehesi: "stop putting tyrese haliburton in superstar talks, he’s in star talks and that’s it"

@SwipaCam: "Haliburton has been BAD Vs. OKC so far. This is inexcusable."

Tyrese Haliburton
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

@IAmEricVincent: "I understand why some folks say Tyrese Haliburton is not a superstar. These kinda low scoring nights wouldn't be allowed by any other superstar."

@russdiemon: "Haliburton can’t keep waiting till the 4th quarter to realize it’s the NBA finals. So frustrating to watch."

Tony East: "Haliburton being better here is more about what the Pacers are doing than what he is doing."

Underdog NBA: "Players with more points than Tyrese Haliburton (5) through 3 quarters:

Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Andrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jalen Williams
Chet Holmgren
Alex Caruso
Aaron Wiggins"

NBA
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Thunder have now tied up the series at 1-1.

Game 3 will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.

