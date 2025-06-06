NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Pacers-Thunder Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 111-110.
Tyrese Haliburton finished with 14 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also made the game-winning shot.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Victor Oladipo: "Wow Halib strikes again. Does this change things for yall? Who do yall have winning the series now? What does OKC have to do to tie up series? What do pacers do to steal game 2?"
Paul Pierce: "Let’s do the Hali lol"
PJ Washington: "Big time shot"
NBA: "TYRESE HALIBURTON GIVES THE PACERS THE LEAD!
GET TO ABC NOW FOR THE FINISH!"
Keerthika Uthayakumar: "Tyrese Haliburton is 6-for-7 (85.7%) when taking a shot to tie or take the lead in the final 90 seconds of the 4th or OT this playoffs.
That’s the most such shots in a single postseason since 1997."
@CBSSports: "TYRESE HALIBURTON IS INEVITABLE"
Magic Johnson: "Tyrese Haliburton does it again!!! 🤯"
The Volume: "TYRESE HALIBURTON!!!"
@barstoolsports: "Knicks & OKC fans talking about Tyrese Haliburton"
@Carsobi: "Tyrese Haliburton might be on the greatest clutch run we've ever seen in a single postseason.
Four game-winners in one playoff run is unthinkable.
These Pacers are among the greatest competitors I've ever seen.
This is magic."
@lockedupjb: "Haliburton is on a generational run these playoffs 😭"
The Pacers now have a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals with Game 2 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.