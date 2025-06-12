NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Thunder-Pacers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the 116-107 victory with 22 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton is the 5th player in NBA history to have a Finals game with 20p/10a & 0 FTA"
NBA: "Tonight, Tyrese Haliburton became the 4th player in NBA history to tally 20+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 8+ REB in a Finals game before turning 26
The others?
Magic Johnson (2x)
Russell Westbrook
Luka Dončić"
HoopsHype: "Tyrese Haliburton is now the second-best player of the playoffs, per HoopsHype's Global Rating."
StatMuse: "Haliburton in Game 3:
22 PTS
9 REB
11 AST
2 STL
4-8 3P
Overrated?"
Andy Bailey: "Three genuinely great performances from Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin. The beauty of the Pacers is that third guy can come from just about anywhere on the roster."
Tim Bontemps: "What a performance from Indiana, with Tyrese Haliburton nearly having a triple-double, Bennedict Mathurin outscoring OKC's bench by himself and TJ McConnell having five steals as Indiana closed yet another game to take a 2-1 lead. Heck of a game."
@NewMediaSports_: "We can all agree Tyrese Haliburton a top 10 player now ?"
The Pacers now have a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 on Friday night in Indiana.