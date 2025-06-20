NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton's Performance In Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 108-91 to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the victory with 14 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people around the NBA world reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Only 9 players EVER have recorded more assists than Tyrese Haliburton in a single postseason."
Skip Bayless: "Haliburton hasn't looked injured for one second of Game 5 or Game 6."
Marc D'Amico: "How is Haliburton moving like there was never an injury to begin with?"
Jared Weiss: "Tyrese Haliburton is having one of those games that we're going to talk about for a long time. It's not just the fact that he is scoring on this calf strain. It's the daring passes he's still making. The defensive presence he's bringing. He's still doing everything. It's incredible."
@CelticsAdam34: "Haliburton and Tatum have a syndrome where they can be the GOAT in one playoff game and complete garbage the next. You never really know what you’re going to get from them lol"
StatMuse: "Haliburton in the first half:
12 PTS
4 AST
2 STL
+25 (!!)
No calf, no problem."
@HoodiJay: "Safe to say Haliburton is back"
Brett Siegel: "No matter who wins Game 7 on Sunday, the real winners of the Finals is Netflix’s Starting 5.
Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton will be in the second season of the docuseries that will end in a historic championship for either star."
Game 7 will be on Sunday in Oklahoma City.