NBA World Reacts To Tyrese Haliburton Personal News
Tyrese Haliburton has become one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers star is coming off an outstanding season where he led the franchise to their first NBA Finals in 25 years.
On Monday, Haliburton made the announcement that he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend.
He wrote: "The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍"
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the big news.
Caitlin Clark: "WEDDING TIMEEEEE🥰🥰 LOVE YALL"
Myles Turner: "🫶🏾 Congrats Y’all!"
Indiana Pacers: "congratulations 💙💛"
Devin Vassell: "Congrats family!!"
Georges Niang: "❤️❤️"
Thomas Bryant: "Congrats yall more life more blessings‼️💯"
George Hill: "Congrats brotha 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Hassan Whiteside: "Congratulations Bro I love to see it"
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
He has played five total seasons for the Sacramento Kings (and Pacers).
His career averages are 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 333 games.
During Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the two-time All-Star suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out for most (or all) of the 2025-26 season.
Haliburton wrote (via X) on June 23): "Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.
Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I’m going to “come back stronger”. What a cliche lol, this shit sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what’s hurting most I think is my mind. Feel like I’m rambling, but I know this is something I’ll look back on when I’m through this, as something I’m proud I fought through. It feels good to let this shit out without y’all seeing the kid ugly cry.
At 25, I’ve already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle. I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.
Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don’t doubt for a second that y’all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. “There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.” And that’s exactly right. I will do everything in my power to get back right.
My journey to get to where I am today wasn’t by happenstance, I’ve pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single experience that’s led me here. I’m grateful for all the love from the hoop world. I don’t “have to” go through this, I get to go through this. I’m grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton.
Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight."