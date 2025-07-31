Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Viral Gilbert Arenas Post After Arrest

Washington Wizards legend Gilbert Arenas made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

December 16, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas (0) scratches his head after being called for traveling against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Wizards 112-109. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
December 16, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas (0) scratches his head after being called for traveling against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Wizards 112-109. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This week, Gilbert Arenas was arrested in California.

The three-time NBA All-Star last played in the league during the 2011-12 season.

Via Yahoo Sports: "BREAKING: Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California."

Following the news, Arenas made a post to Instagram that went viral.

Arenas wrote: "Im Back on the Block like its HOT 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me " just rented the house" Wasnt apart of the Festivities 🤷🏾‍♂️😂#SnitchingGilComingSOON #51-0 the mayweather of court"

Many people around the NBA world commented on his post.

Lou Williams: "😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Nick Young: "Hahahaha 😂😂😂😂"

Dion Waiters: "😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Isaiah Thomas: "😂😂😂"

Matt Barnes: "😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️"

Lexie Brown: "LMFAOOOO HE’S FREE"

Gilbert Arenas
February 4, 2011; Washington, DC, USA; Orlando Magic point guard Gilbert Arenas (1) talks to Washington Wizards shooting guard Nick Young (1) on the court in the second half at Verizon Center. The Magic won 112-92. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Arenas was once among the best guards in the NBA when he was with the Washington Wizards.

He had career averages of 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 552 games.

Via Ballislife.com (on January 6, 2020): "He used to torch some of your favorite players.

Kobe: 60
Nash: 54
D-Will: 51
Wade: 47
Francis: 46
B-Diddy: 45
Telfair: 44
Rafer: 44
Parker: 43
Payton: 43
Terry: 43
Bibby: 43
Fisher: 40
Marbury: 38"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.