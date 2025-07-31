NBA World Reacts To Viral Gilbert Arenas Post After Arrest
This week, Gilbert Arenas was arrested in California.
The three-time NBA All-Star last played in the league during the 2011-12 season.
Via Yahoo Sports: "BREAKING: Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California."
Following the news, Arenas made a post to Instagram that went viral.
Arenas wrote: "Im Back on the Block like its HOT 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me " just rented the house" Wasnt apart of the Festivities 🤷🏾♂️😂#SnitchingGilComingSOON #51-0 the mayweather of court"
Many people around the NBA world commented on his post.
Lou Williams: "😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Nick Young: "Hahahaha 😂😂😂😂"
Dion Waiters: "😂😂😂😂😂😂"
Isaiah Thomas: "😂😂😂"
Matt Barnes: "😂😂🤦🏽♂️"
Lexie Brown: "LMFAOOOO HE’S FREE"
Arenas was once among the best guards in the NBA when he was with the Washington Wizards.
He had career averages of 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 552 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on January 6, 2020): "He used to torch some of your favorite players.
Kobe: 60
Nash: 54
D-Will: 51
Wade: 47
Francis: 46
B-Diddy: 45
Telfair: 44
Rafer: 44
Parker: 43
Payton: 43
Terry: 43
Bibby: 43
Fisher: 40
Marbury: 38"