NBA World Reacts To Wizards-Rockets Trade
Cam Whitmore was the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He has spent each of his first two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets.
On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rockets will now trade Whitmore to the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "The deal gives Cam Whitmore a tremendous opportunity for an increased role as he turns 21 on Tuesday and returns to the DMV area. The Rockets worked with Whitmore, the No. 20 pick in 2023, and his reps at WME Basketball over the last few weeks on a new home. Whitmore has averaged 10.8 points over two years -- last season scoring 0.46 points per touch, 4th-best among players to record 1,000 touches."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Chase Hughes: "Cam Whitmore is from MD and grew up going to Wizards games. His dad would surprise him with tickets when he got home from school. Full circle for him."
@BradeauxNBA: "Ime Udoka wanted Cam Whitmore to play a role for the Rockets and he struggled to do that, which is why we rarely saw him play in Houston.
Hate losing him for two second round picks, but he wasn’t going to play in Houston…
Hope he balls out in D.C. A ton of potential."
Keith Smith: "I like that pickup for Washington. Another young player to put in the mix. They don't really have a guy like him as an athletic combo forward on the roster.
Good for Houston to get a couple more draft assets for a player who was on the outside of their crowded forward rotation. Plus, clears room under the impending first-apron hard cap too."
Ballislife.com: "CAM WHITMORE
2023: Projected lottery pick
2023: Drafted 20th by Rockets
2023: Summer League MVP
2025: Career-high 34 PTS (68% FG, 7 3PT)
2025: Traded to Wizards for 2 2nd round picks"
Statuse: "Cam Whitmore as a starter:
20.2 PPG
6.8 RPG
1.2 BPG
54.1 FG%
46.9 3P%
Going to Washington."
Evan Sidery: "The Wizards now have seven players age-21 or younger in their rotation:
Alex Sarr
Bilal Coulibaly
Tre Johnson
Cam Whitmore
AJ Johnson
Bub Carrington
Kyshawn George
Washington’s front office quickly put together a promising core, and they hope to draft an elite prospect in 2026."
The Wizards last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.