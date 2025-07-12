NBA World Reacts To Yang Hansen's Performance In Trail Blazers-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers played the Golden State Warriors at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Yang Hansen made his debut, finishing with ten points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Trail Blazers won by a score of 106-73.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
NBA: "YANG HANSEN CALLED BANK 🪟"
@BlazersLead: "Yang Hansen notes:
- Passing was elite for NBA standards
- Screens and patience are also really high level
- Worried about his ability to defend a stretch big off the bat
- Paint protection was great in this game
- He was the toughest guy on the court tonight"
@jpsperspective: "Updated Greatest Blazer of all time list:
1. Lillard
2. Drexler
3. Walton
4. Yang Hansen"
@Mr_Portland: "I’ve seen enough.
Yang Hansen is the face of Portland."
@pointmadebball: "3 quarters into his first Summer League and Yang Hansen is already stringing together a passing highlight reel
That’s a testament to his playmaking feel and vision, which is what stood out the most about him as a prospect"
Portland Trail Blazers: "INSTANT IMPACT!!!!
First play and Yang Hansen wasted no time"
@MarcusSaunders_: "I've seen enough. Yang Hansen and Caleb Love are the next Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray"
The Trail Blazers will play their next game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.