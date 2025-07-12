Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Yang Hansen's Performance In Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

Yang Hansen made his NBA Summer League debut on Friday.

Ben Stinar

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers played the Golden State Warriors at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Yang Hansen made his debut, finishing with ten points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

The Trail Blazers won by a score of 106-73.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

NBA: "YANG HANSEN CALLED BANK 🪟"

@BlazersLead: "Yang Hansen notes:

- Passing was elite for NBA standards
- Screens and patience are also really high level
- Worried about his ability to defend a stretch big off the bat
- Paint protection was great in this game
- He was the toughest guy on the court tonight"

@jpsperspective: "Updated Greatest Blazer of all time list:

1. Lillard
2. Drexler
3. Walton
4. Yang Hansen"

@Mr_Portland: "I’ve seen enough.

Yang Hansen is the face of Portland."

@pointmadebball: "3 quarters into his first Summer League and Yang Hansen is already stringing together a passing highlight reel

That’s a testament to his playmaking feel and vision, which is what stood out the most about him as a prospect"

Portland Trail Blazers: "INSTANT IMPACT!!!!

First play and Yang Hansen wasted no time"

@MarcusSaunders_: "I've seen enough. Yang Hansen and Caleb Love are the next Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray"

The Trail Blazers will play their next game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.