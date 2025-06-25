NBA World Sends Love To Grant Hill After NBC Announcement
Grant Hill was once among the best players in the NBA when he played for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.
Following his playing career, the seven-time NBA All-Star has still remained very active in the league.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Hill will join NBA on NBC and Peacock for next season.
Via NBA on NBC: "Naismith Hall of Famer, 7-Time All-Star, and now NBA on NBC and Peacock Game Analyst.
Welcome to the team, Grant Hill!"
Many people sent love to Hill on social media.
Vince Carter: "Yeahhhhh G Hill let’s goooooo!!!!"
Darren Collison: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@chrislindseyhoops: "Great call!"
Peacock: "so excited 🙌"
@johnezabala: "YES!!!!! GREATEST CREW LINEUP OF ALL TIME!"
@dturner_95: "This bout to be an ALL TIMER !!"
@jaysett04: "NBC is putting together a nice broadcast team"
@cmbteng: "Whenever I see & hear people say, you've never seen L. James before... I say, you obviously didn't see "prime" G. Hill."
Hill (who is a Hall of Famer) played 18 total seasons for the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.
The former Duke star had career averages of 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 1,026 games.
The 52-year-old retired after the 2012-13 season.
Via Big East TV Ratings: "For those curious — Grant Hill will remain with TNT Sports for its NCAA Basketball coverage, serving as an analyst for the network’s Big East broadcasts this upcoming season."