NBA World Sends Love To Houston Rockets Star Steven Adams
After missing the entire 2023-24 season due to injury, Steven Adams returned to action this past year.
The 31-year-old played a key role for the Houston Rockets (who were the second seed in the Western Conference).
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rockets had rewarded Adams with a new contact extension.
Following the news, Adams made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Today was a meaningful step forward—built on gratitude, resilience, discipline, teamwork, and trust.
This journey hasn’t been one I’ve walked alone. It’s been shaped by the steady guidance of my DPT and mentor, Mike Davis, and grounded in the values passed down from family and friends. Each step required discipline. Every challenge demanded trust in the people around me and in myself.
I’m grateful to be back on the floor. Honored to represent my whānau, my teammates, and my country, New Zealand 🇳🇿. Every time I step out there, I carry a piece of everyone who's helped me get here.
Thank you for riding with me. The journey continues 🙏"
Many people reacted to his post.
Rudy Gobert: "🙏🏽💪🏽"
Dennis Schröder: "🔥💯🙏🏿"
Santi Aldama: "truly him"
John Konchar: "Congrats big dawg"
@stevenadams_admiration: "It’s been a pleasure watching you rise. You are the epitome of sportsmanship and integrity. The league is ‘stronger’ with you in it. Next year Rockets take it all!"
Adams finished the regular season with averages of 3.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field in 58 games.