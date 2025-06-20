NBA World Sends Love To Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks had an outstanding season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.
Now that their season is over, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson sent out a post (via Instagram) that had over 130,000 likes in eight hours.
He captioned his post: "New York, thank you for year 7. Thanks for your support every single night. The journey continues 🤟🏽"
Many people sent love to Brunson in the comments.
Mitchell Robinson: "No problem buddy 🫶🏽"
Iman Shumpert: "Go get what u deserve next year. 🔥"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "A true professional. Respect 👏🏾👏🏾"
Jordan Schultz: "Thank you for everything you’ve done for this city JB! 💯"
Knicks Everything: "Thank you for the memories. Can’t wait for next season cap🫡"
Sarah French D’Imperio: "I can take a breath now! I’m a fan of many decades, and was waiting for you to post. We love you here, you’re our captain. Here’s to 2026. 🙏"
@lowkey_pauly: "Thank you bro, for making Knicks basketball entertaining again!!"
@milesmualem: "Thank you for making life so much better 😢"
Brunson finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He has been with the Knicks for each of the previous three seasons.
They have never missed the NBA playoffs during his tenure with the franchise.
Via NY Knicks PR (in August): "Jalen Brunson Named 36th Captain in Franchise History"