NBA World Sends Love To Knicks Star Mikal Bridges
Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the 2024 offseason.
The Knicks traded a lot of assets to land Bridges, which led to high expectations.
Bridges helped lead the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals apperance in 25 years.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
Following the series, Bridges made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Some will hate you, some will love you .. Once you figure out what you can control, honestly i aint have a caption and im just chattin about a whole lot of nothing .. #knicksinnine #yearseven #illbebetter #ilovemyteammates #andthecitytoo #andyalltoo #eventheoneswhodontlikeme #okimdone"
A lot of people sent love to Bridges in the comments.
Sabrina Ionescu: "Proud of you"
Metta World Peace: "Nah. We love you. Great job dog!!!!"
MarJon Beauchamp: "My dawgy🖤"
@elkatook: "I’d give Brooklyn another 5 picks after you snatched the Celtics soul. Re-sign with us. We appreciate you."
@joelalicea_: "My guy appreciate all the pain you put in these playoffs glad you on our team"
@pdrecolias: "don’t worry mikal I love you"
@ihateshaun: "We love you Mikal. And most of the ones who don’t like you don’t like themselves so it’s not personal."
Bridges finished his seventh NBA season (and first with New York) averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns (in addition to New York and Brooklyn).