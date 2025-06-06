Fastbreak

NBA World Sends Love To Knicks Star Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the 2024 offseason.

The Knicks traded a lot of assets to land Bridges, which led to high expectations.

Bridges helped lead the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals apperance in 25 years.

However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Following the series, Bridges made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "Some will hate you, some will love you .. Once you figure out what you can control, honestly i aint have a caption and im just chattin about a whole lot of nothing .. #knicksinnine #yearseven #illbebetter #ilovemyteammates #andthecitytoo #andyalltoo #eventheoneswhodontlikeme #okimdone"

A lot of people sent love to Bridges in the comments.

Sabrina Ionescu: "Proud of you"

Metta World Peace: "Nah. We love you. Great job dog!!!!"

MarJon Beauchamp: "My dawgy🖤"

Knicks
Mar 12, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks small forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates with point guard Miles McBride (2) after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

@elkatook: "I’d give Brooklyn another 5 picks after you snatched the Celtics soul. Re-sign with us. We appreciate you."

@joelalicea_: "My guy appreciate all the pain you put in these playoffs glad you on our team"

@pdrecolias: "don’t worry mikal I love you"

@ihateshaun: "We love you Mikal. And most of the ones who don’t like you don’t like themselves so it’s not personal."

New York Knicks
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges finished his seventh NBA season (and first with New York) averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.

He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns (in addition to New York and Brooklyn).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.